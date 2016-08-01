Heading to corn

Area farmers are breathing at least a little easier as most have wrapped or are wrapping up their soybean harvest and switching the combine head to corn. That breathing is cautious, though, as many know the weather can turn on a dime. Still, many farmers, such as Stan and Wayne Klassen of rural Windom and Mt. Lake, were happy to start getting into corn. “The soybeans dried down pretty well,” Stan said. He added that while the wind made harvesting a little more difficult it also was helping dry down corn. Clay Hockel of Eagle Ag Consulting noted producers made up a lot of ground on the harvest recently. “It is coming along pretty well, but it is definitely a little later than usual,” Hockel said.